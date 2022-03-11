The Scottish Government has recorded more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases and 22 further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 13,220 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
22 further deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
A total of 23 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1663 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,439,695 while 4,166,614 people have now received a second dose
3,461,076 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
