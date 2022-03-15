DISRUPTIVE passengers could be banned from ScotRail services under proposals being considered by Scottish Government ministers to make the railways safer for the public.

Rail unions and passenger surveys regularly list anti-social behaviour - particularly on late-night trains - as a subject of major concern.

But transport minister Jenny Gilruth said they did not have powers to ban people from trains and stations run by ScotRail, which comes under Scottish Government control at the start of next month.

The minister said there was particular concern about women's safety on public transport.

Research by Transport Focus found that 85% of women and girls think about their safety while planning or making a journey on public transport.

British Transport figures on sexual harassment on public transport in London have also shown a 61% increase since before the pandemic began.

The minister said new legislation was required to fix the problem of behaviour on trains.

She said they are launching a consultation on women's safety spanning all modes of public transport.

"Plans are currently being developed that will look specifically at improving women's experience and safety across public transport," she said.

She added: "A frustration I have heard from conversations with unions is people would be identified because of their behaviour - but they would be back on the train the next day or in a couple of hours.

"It is demoralising for staff.

"So we have to look again at the provisions in the legislation and work with British Transport Police to ensure we get this right.

"I want to ensure public ownership of the railways doesn't rule anything out and we look at all available opportunities to consider how we support staff.

"No one deserves to go to their work and face abuse."

Ms Gilruth, who spoke last month from her own experience about the “systematic problem” of women’s safety on trains, also told the committee: “It’s not always a safe place to get the last train back to your house on a Friday night, which shouldn’t be the case in 2022.

"We need to work better at ensuring our trains are safe spaces for women.”

Ms Gilruth has previously said that harassment of women is a “systemic problem” and one that she has faced on public transport.

She has said she felt personally unsafe on trains.

And she has said she wants to ensure mechanisms are developed to ensure safe travel conditions for women.

The former schoolteacher, has previously said she was particularly careful not to take the last train to the Fife area as the carriages were ‘full of drunken lads sitting huddled next to you even though there was a lot of empty seats”.

And she told MSPs: “It’s not always a safe place to get the last train back to your house on a Friday night, which shouldn’t be the case in 2022.

"We need to work better at ensuring our trains are safe spaces for women.”

Bill Reeve, director of rail at Transport Scotland said there were not existing powers to ban people from trains "who exhibit anti-social behaviour in the way there are to ban people from football matches".

"It's something we have commenced discussions with justice colleagues and something we would like to follow-up with the British Transport Police.

"It's certainly something we feel deserves further consideration."

All ScotRail services will be taken under Scottish Government control from April 1 when the existing franchise deal with Abellio is terminated at the end of this month.

It comes at a time of intense pressure on the railway network caused by the coronavirus pandemic which saw passenger numbers drop dramatically.