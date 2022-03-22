The number of people being treated in hospital for the effects of Covid-19 has risen to a record high for the second day in a row.
According to the latest statics, 2,221 people have been hospitalised because of the virus.
Monday saw the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid soar to 2128, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of those on wards, 29 are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19. Yesterday the total was 31.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 11,912 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Monday's update.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
Thirty-seven deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. Today's figures will include those who died on Sunday.
The death toll therefore stands at 11,163 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,563 as of March 13.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,450,515 while 4,175,888 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,477,790 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
