A wildfire which may have been started by a single dropped cigarette continues to blaze this morning.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue service were deployed yesterday to tackle a fire front stretching for one kilometer across the slopes of Ben Lomond in Argyll.

Walkers were advised to stay away from the area, which prevented anyone coming down from the Munro along the Ptarmigan path.

This morning, the National Trust for Scotland (NTS), who administer the site, thanked those who had offered support with an update.

The NTS said: “Thanks to everyone for their support and concern about the wildfire on Ben Lomond.

“Fire intensity has decreased substantially overnight, but it is not yet extinguished.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are onsite this morning. We're very grateful for everyone's understanding at this time and ask people to please continue to avoid the area for now.”

Yesterday, Ross MacDonald was hiking up Ben Ime and Ben Arthur when he saw the smoke from the blaze.

Upon descent, he said the fire had already burned "a significant amount of land".

He told the Herald: "When we stated the ascent, I noticed smoke rising from the side of Ben Lomond.

"It was only once on the way back on the opposite side of the Loch that I realised the fire has burnt black a significant amount of land and continuing to move.

"The smoke had now become quite substantial."