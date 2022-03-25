The number of people being treated in hospital for the effects of Covid-19 has climbed to a new record high for the fifth day in a row.
According to the latest statics, 2,326 people have been hospitalised because of the virus. Yesterday's total was 2,322, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of those on wards, 28 are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 10,100 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Thursday's update.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
Forty-one deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore stands at 11,287 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,684 as of March 20.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,341,965 while 4,089,894 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,446,630 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
