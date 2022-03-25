A 29-year-old who died after a car crashed into a stationary HGV yesterday has been identified.
Peter Ross, from Saltcoats, was involved in the crash which took place on the A78 near Troon yesterday.
The incident took place around 12pm on Thursday, March 24, around half a mile from the Corraith slip road involving a blue Ford Focus ST and a stationary HGV parked in a layby.
Peter Ross was the driver and sole occupant of the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have asked for their privacy to be respected, following their loss.
The lorry driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment following the incident.
Inspector Greg Dinnie, from the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Peter Ross’s family and loved ones at this terrible time, as they come to terms with their loss.
“Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we continue to appeal for any motorists who witnessed the incident, or saw the Ford Focus ST travelling southbound on the A78, to please come forward.
"I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.
"Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1249 of Thursday, 24 March, 2022."
