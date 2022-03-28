Twitter users across the UK have been reporting issues accessing the social media platform.

According to Down Detector, issues on the social media platform started after 1pm for thousands of people.

Most reported problems are to do with accessing the Twitter website accounting for 59% of reported issues.

READ MORE: Will Smith storms Oscars stage and hits Chris Rock after joke about wife

Meanwhile, only 38% of reports state issues with the app. 

One user on Down Detector wrote: "Twitter website is not loading on my phone, all other sites fine on my phone"

Another added: "Seems down in UK for me"

More follows. 