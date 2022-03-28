The number of people being treated in hospital for the effects of Covid-19 has reched a new record as numbers continue to climb.
According to the latest statics, 2,360 people have been hospitalised because of the virus. Friday's total - the last day data was available for - was 2,326, the previous highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of people being treated in hospital has risen daily since Sunday 20march, and is now double the figure recorded at the end of February.
Of those on wards, 21 are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 7,479 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Friday's update.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
No new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days. However, Monday's figures tend to be low as registry offices are closed at the weekend.
The death toll therefore stands at 11,320 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,684 as of March 20.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,352,430 while 4,092,082 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,449,125 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
