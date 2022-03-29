P&O chief executive said he had no plans to resign while being described as "most likely the most hated man in Britain".

Boris Johnson has backed calls for P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite to resign over the sacking of 800 workers in breach of employment law, backing calls by Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, for Peter Hebblethwaite to quit.

Mr Hebblethwaite previously admitted to MPs that a decision to sack 800 workers last week without notice broke the law.

He said there was "absolutely no doubt" that under UK employment law the firm was required to consult unions before making the mass cuts.

But Mr Hebblethwaite now says he has not made that admission, stating that he only said they had failed to consult.

After Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon asked when he would resign, calling him "the most hated man in Britain" he said he had no plans to do so.

Appearing before the Scottish Parliameant's net zero, energy and transport committee, the chief executive said: "I have no plans to resign, I need to see this through. I need to get this business back up on its feet. I need to make it competitive, viable and give us an opportunity to grow in the future and service the needs of Northern Ireland and Scotland on a route that I believe is incredibly exciting."

Ms Lennon hit back: "The truth is you are a failure of a chief executive, and most likely right now the hated man in Britain. Under your leadership P&O Ferries executed one of the most widely condemned condemned decisions taken by a UK company, your ethics on lying at the bottom of the sea beds. How do you sleep at night?"

The CEO responded: "Look, it was a very difficult decision. It was a decision that we implemented as effectively the only option that in our opinion, we had. A decision, as I reiterate, designed to save 1000s of jobs."

When then asked what it would take for him to quit.

He said: "I don't know the answer to that. I think that I have had to make an incredibly difficult decision. I do think it was a better decision than closing the business to implement that decision in a very difficult way. I don't think of myself as some kind of saviour. That's not how I mean to come across I apologise if that is how I come across. But I do think we are talking about binary decisions here. Very difficult decisions, but give the company a future, or do not restructure the company and close it."

When it sacked staff, P&O said the move was essential for the firm's survival and that it had made a £100m loss year-on-year, which had been covered by its parent company DP World.

The P&O chief finally revealed that 39 people living in Scotland have lost their jobs - nearly two weeks after nearly 800 staff were fired to be replaced with cheap agency labour.

Details on the number of Scots-based P&O staff had not been available to the Scottish Government since the shock announcement was made on March 17.

The beleaguered firm's has been refusing to state how many Scots-based seafarers are affected until now.

The Scottish Government confirmed last week that it had still not had confirmation on numbers and sources indicated that until they get that clarity certain support was unable to be given to workers.

The concerns come as P&O decided to fire UK staff on the spot and hire foreign agency workers to replace the sacked staff - with some temps said to be living in tents.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth last week joined the First Minister in expressing "in the strongest of terms about the appalling manner in which decisions have been taken by P&O, including the method used in communicating the redundancies to staff".

And business minister Ivan McKee was expected to raise the "serious concerns" of the government over P&O conduct with its Dubai-based owners DP World.

Mr Hebblethwaite reiterated an apology over the actions taken to MSPs today.

He has told MSPs that 501 of 786 sacked crew had accepted and signed settlement agreements, and that he could not change the March 31 deadline for seafarers accepting their redundancy offers. A further 265 have taken steps to pursue a settlement route.

He has hit back at UK government's calls to reinstate the 800 workers it has sacked, insisting a U-turn would cause the firm's collapse.

Reversing the cuts, which the firm did not consult unions on, would lead to the loss of an additional 2,200 jobs.

It comes after the transport secretary gave P&O "one final opportunity" to reemploy staff on their previous wages.

He said the company had "painstakingly explored all possible alternatives".

He told MSPs: "On many occasions I have reiterated and said sorry for the impact that this has had..."

But he added added: "It was a difficult and necessary decision."

He told MSPs: "We know that four our people this redundancy came without warning or prior consultation, and we understand that this has caused distress for them and their families. We took this difficult decision as a last resort and only after full consideration of all other options. "

Committee deputy convenor Fiona Hyslop asked what had changed since P&O Ferries was passed as a going concern at the end of the year, he indicated there were issues with viability and there needed to be "a plan for change".

"It is not appropriate for the P&O board to continue to expect additional support and have no plan to become a viable business in its own right," he said.

Asked if P&O had done any planning for an industrial tribunal to reinstate employees, Mr Hebblethwaite, who said he was not expected a bonus, said: "Our assessment was that we would not get to that situation," he said. "So we did fail to consult, and we are compensating in full with that and doing everything we are required to do."

Last week when asked whether P&O broke the law by not consulting the unions, Mr Hebblethwaite said: "It was our assessment that the change [to staffing] was of such a magnitude that no union could possibly accept our proposal.

"So as I say, I completely throw our hands up, my hands up, that we did choose not to consult."

He added: "We did not believe there was any other way to do this and we are compensating people in full."

Ms Gilruth said last week: "The Scottish Government believes there must be meaningful dialogue between employers and employees and trade unions to ensure employees are treated fairly and this has clearly not been the case of P&O.

"Separately the minister for business, tourism and enterprise is representing the Scottish Government at the World Expo Dubai this week and we are endeavouring to organise a discussion with DP World at a senior level in order that Mr McKee can record the Scottish Government's serious concerns about the course of action and its conduct in confirming these redundancies.

I want to be absolutely clear on behalf of every part of the Scottish Government, there is no place for companies like P&O treating their employees in the fairer Scotland we are committed to creating and until and unless they change how they behave towards their employees, they will find it very hard to get any support in any form from the Scottish Government now or in the future."

The P&O Ferries boss has defended the company's new crewing model, saying it was common in the industry saying it would use one crew instead of two.

This meant staff would be paid for the actual time they worked plus holidays, instead of "granted full pay for working 24 weeks a year".