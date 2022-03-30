Ambulance crews spent almost 8,000 extra hours at Scottish hospitals in one month waiting to transfer patients - reducing their ability to respond to other emergencies, data shows.

Official documents seen by The Herald show that A&E patient turnaround delays led to 7,897 "lost hours" in February amid a deepening crisis in emergency care.

The figure is the total amount of time over 30 minutes that it took for crews to transfer patients to hospital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) said that as well as reducing the ability to respond to emergencies, despatching paramedics from hospitals rather than "tactical deployment points" increases the time taken to reach seriously ill patients.

A paramedic source said eight ambulances queued for six hours outside Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital last Wednesday night.

It comes after the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) in Scotland, warned that the country is facing “biggest patient safety crisis in emergency care for a generation”.

For the first time on record, more than 1000 patients spent over 12 hours in A&E departments last week and one in 10 were delayed by eight hours or more.

The SAS said ambulance turnaround times have been compounded by strict infection prevention and control measures that hospitals have had to put in place due to Covid.

Pressure on beds is being driven by soaring rates of the virus, which is resulting in high numbers of Covid positive patients being admitted to hospital who must be isolated, along with staff shortages due to the infection, and outbreaks in cares homes exacerbating delayed discharge.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said that the Chief Nursing Office is reviewing national Infection Control guidance with a view to easing current restrictions to try to reduce bed pressures on hospitals.

More than 98% of ambulance crews' 'lost time' was spent at hospitals in six Scottish health boards.

The longest waits were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde (2,830 hours) followed by Ayrshire and Arran (1,420) and Grampian (1,262).

Crews lost 1,213 hours at Lanarkshire hospitals, 749 in Lothian and 331 in Fife.

Pauline Howie, Chief Executive of the SAS writes: "The situation remains particularly challenging in some hospital sites affecting ambulance response times, ambulance availability, staff rest periods and shift overruns.

"An increase in median turnaround translates to reduced availability of ambulances to respond to other patients who have made emergency calls.

"In addition to more time being spent at hospital, tasking crews from hospital rather than tactical deployment points can also negatively impact on the time taken to reach patients.

Between February 2020 and February 2022 the average turnaround time increased by almost eight minutes.

The SAS said it was meeting with managers at the "most challenging" hospital sites one or twice a week.

In addition, the service has deployed 22 hospital liason workers to emergency sites to try to speed up turnover times.

Humza Yousaf said staff absences and a growing number of acutely unwell patients, resulting in longer stays was also having an impact on A&E services.

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government and SAS for comment.