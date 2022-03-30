Nicola Sturgeon delivered a Covid update today, announcing that the law requiring face masks in Scotland will become guidance from next month.

The face mask mandate, which is Scotland’s last remaining Covid law, will remain in place until after Easter but will then be reduced to guidance.

The First Minister said that the current wave of BA.2, also known as Stealth Omicron, has likely peaked, or is peaking according to the latest available data.

The announcement comes after Scotland recorded its highest number of new infections yesterday since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the key points from Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update today.

Latest cases

The First Minister confirmed the latest coronavirus figures in Scotland during her Covid update this afternoon.

In the past 24 hours, 9,610 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported and 34 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive in the last 28 days.

A total of 20 people are in intensive care, with 2,344 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 overall.

4,353,991 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 4,092,791 have received their second dose, and have 3,451,131 received a third dose or booster

Ms Sturgeon also said that the most recent ONS Covid infection survey - for the week ending 20 March - indicated that 1 in 11 people in Scotland had Covid.

It is the highest level of infection so far recorded by this weekly survey.

Ms Sturgeon said that the survey “does reflect the impact of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of the virus.”

However, while new case numbers remain high, they appear to be stabilising.

The First Minister added: “Two weeks ago, there were on average just over 12,400 new cases being reported each day. One week ago, the average case number was still high, at around 12,000 a day.

“But over the past week, it has fallen to 10,200 a day, which is a 15% reduction in the past 7 days, and the reduction is fairly consistent across all age groups.

“So that does give us grounds for optimism that this latest wave of infection may now have peaked.”

Vaccinations

Ms Sturgeon stressed that vaccination continues to provide strong protection against serious illness from the virus.

Additional boosters are currently being offered to older people in care homes, and all people aged 75 and over.

People with suppressed immune systems will have appointments for additional boosters scheduled during spring and summer, starting from 18 April and appointment letters will be issued by post.

The vaccination programme for 5 to 11 year olds is also underway and children in that age group with specific medical conditions, and those who are household contacts of someone who is immunosuppressed, were already being vaccinated in line with JCVI advice.

Vaccination of the wider 5-11 year old age group started on 19 March, and will continue over the coming weeks. Older children are being given appointments first - but families are being invited to get vaccinated together whenever that is possible.

Face mask laws

A legal requirement to wear face coverings in some indoor settings including shops and trains will remain in Scotland until after Easter.

From Easter Monday on April 18, the mask mandate will be downgraded to guidance for hospitality, retail, public transport, and other indoor settings - such as hairdressers, gyms, and cinemas - for the first time since summer 2020.

The rules will be relaxed earlier, from Monday April 4, for some other settings such as places of worship and wedding or funeral ceremonies, however.

Nicola Sturgeon said continuing to require facemasks by law for a further two weeks struck a "sensible balance" amid signs that the BA.2 Omicron wave in Scotland is beginning to peak or stabilise.