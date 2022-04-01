Iconic 1970s band Blondie may be more associated with New York, but ahead of a much-delayed UK tour which opens in Glasgow this month drummer Clem Burke has spoken about his love of the city and the strong personal connection he has to it.

“I have many memories of Glasgow,” he said in an exclusive interview with The Herald. “We famously played the Apollo on Hogmanay [December 1979]. It was broadcast on the Old Grey Whistle Test around the entire UK and we had pipers come out at midnight. They were doing Sunday Girl on the pipes, then I was doing a tattoo kind of drum beat.”

In fact it was their second performances at the famous Glasgow venue. Two year earlier they had supported fellow New Yorkers Television there. Two decades on, in late 1998, another iconic venue played host to them.

“We did two nights at Barrowland, which was really amazing. My wife is Scottish – she was born in Scotland, though you wouldn’t really know it because her parents emigrated here – so when we first got back to together and played the Barrowland, her whole family turned up. I had never really met them before.”

It’s 25 years since Blondie re-formed and five years since they last played in Glasgow. But that last tour also included a special gig for a well-known super-fan: JK Rowling.

The Harry Potter author invited Blondie to perform at a Bonfire Night party at her Perthshire home during that 2017 tour, and was photographed in costume with Blondie singer Debbie Harry. Guitarist Chris Stein helpfully posted a snap of the pair on social media.

“The theme was the Seven Deadly Sins, so she had a McGlutton room and then she had this room that was all portraits of people like Trump,” Burke recalls. “It was like a movie set.

Blondie play the SSE Hydro, Glasgow on April 22 and released a new album next year. See tomorrow’s Herald magazine for the full interview.