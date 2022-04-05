Police are appealing for witnesses after two teenage girls were assaulted in Glasgow’s Kevingrove Park in an unprovoked attack.
Detectives said the pair, aged 18 and 17, were targeted by a group of youths at 9pm on Monday night near the park’s skate park.
One of the girls received serious injuries and both were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, of Glasgow North West CID, said: “One of the victims has sustained serious injuries as a result of this unprovoked incident, and I would appeal to anyone who has any information to please get in touch.
“The area where the victims were assaulted is typically busy with members of the public. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed the assault, or seen any of the people involved.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3511 of 4 April. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
