More than 5,500 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in 24 hours.
According to he latest Scottish Government statistics, 5,545 cases of the virus have been reported across the country.
This figure includes cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR positive test.
Forty-four new deaths have also been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The death toll therefore stands at 11,551 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 13,885 as of 27 March.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
The number of people being treated in hospital for the effects of Covid-19 is now 2,380.
Of those on wards, 24 are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,364,117 while 4,095,979 people have now received a second dose.
A total of 3,455,971 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
