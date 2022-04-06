A yellow weather warning has been issued as snow is expected in parts of Scotland.
Forecasters said that wintery conditions overnight and into Thursday could cause disruption in some areas and the weather warning is in place from midnight on Thursday, April 7, until 9am the same day.
Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are all covered by the weather warning.
The Met Office warned that some roads, and possibly railways, may be affected by snow, leading to longer journey times and there is a possibility of icy surfaces leading to increased likelihood of injuries or accidents, probably mainly on higher roads.
Overnight showers and longer spells of rain and sleet, will turn increasingly to sleet and hill snow by Thursday morning, leading to snow accumulations on higher ground, with 1-4 cm above 300 m.
Temporary low level accumulations are possible, perhaps mainly across Caithness but should be short-lived and ice may form on some inland and upland roads by morning.
