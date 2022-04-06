The origins of formal Highland dress can be traced back to the 16th century and were worn as a display of power and wealth, research revealed.
A four-year research project has cast fresh doubt on long-held suggestions that traditions were ‘invented’ by wealthy Scots in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
Instead, Highland dress culture can be traced back to the early 16th century, according to a new book published by the National Museum of Scotland.
The lairds of Highland clans and their staff are said to have been the original trailblazers for the look that would eventually be championed by the Royal Family.
Dr Rosie Waine, a research fellow who has written the new book, suggested accounts of Highland dress being invented by the Georgians have been ‘over-exagerrated’.
READ MORE: Delayed UK energy strategy to include 'maximising' North Sea oil and gas production
Dr Waine said: “The origins of Highland dress are quite difficult to pin down.
“I define it as formal Highland dress culture, which emerged during the 16th and 17th centuries, in Scotland, largely as a form of ceremonial costume, worn as a display of power and wealth.
“The people who would originally have worn Highland dress would have been lairds or their retinue - bards, storytellers, musicians and people whose skills gave them a lot of social cachet.
“It was pretty common for their wages to encompass money, land and clothing.
“In order to be marked out as someone of status, Highland dress would have been typically paid for by the laird.
“It was very much ingrained in the clan history of the Highlands.
“There were clan lairds still practicing this in the early-mid 18th century, but even if they weren’t, it would still have been very much part of the culture of the aristocratic Highlands.
“But with the Jacobite risings and the persecution of that Highland dress image, it became dangerous to uphold.”
The book explores the rise of Highland societies from the 1770s, from the successful challenge to the Dress Act, the notorious kilt ban introduced in the wake of the Jacobite Rising in 1745.
READ MORE: Scots-born security guard extradited from Berlin accused of spying for Russia
Dr Waine said: “Highland dress underwent a dramatic transformation during this period, because while it was banned in Scotland because of its Jacobite associations it was never banned in the British Army.
“It was used very much as a military uniform by serving Scottish soldiers.
“It was an elite group of Scots who were living in London who formed the first Highland Society and got the Dress Act repealed.
“There was then a national movement to recover Highland dress from its years in exile and make it an emblem, not just of Scotland, but of Scotland within the British Union.
“I think the ‘invention of tradition’ argument, which became a very hot topic in the late 20th century, has taken things too far.
“We should be looking at Highland dress as a form of living tradition, which has had to adapt over time.
“I would definitely say that Highland dress culture has been appropriated and reimagined by certain groups, but it’s always had a strong basis in the material history of Scotland.
“To say it was ever invented is just an over-exagerration of the facts.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here