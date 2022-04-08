A man has been arrested and charged after a bottle was thrown at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday during the Rangers v Celtic game, hitting a member of Celtic staff.
One man sustained injuries as a result of the incident and required treatment.
Police have now confirmed that a 32-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a bottle was thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 3 April, 2022.
“One man sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment.
“The 32-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 11 April, 2022.”
