A Scots woman who led a campaign for care home visiting rights has voiced her anger after the Prime Minister was fined for breaching Covid rules saying, "What I would have given for a get together and a sing song with my mother."
Cathie Russell set up Care Home Relatives Scotland which put pressure on the Scottish Government to introduce Anne's Law which will gurantee visits from family members are protected even during outbreaks of Covid in care homes.
It was announced yesterday that both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were given fixed penalty notices by the Metropolitan Police for breaching rules prohibiting social gatherings.
Mr Johnson's wife Carrie has also been fined and the Met confirmed 50 fines have been issued so far in relation to events that took place across Whitehall during lockdown. All three confirmed they had paid the fines but opposition politicians are continuing to call on the Prime Minister to resign.
Cathie Russell, whose mother died last year, said: "Since restrictions were introduced in care homes in Scotland more than 25000 of our relatives have died - we can never make up for the time we lost with them.
"People in care homes are still being subjected to severe restrictions.
"What I would have given in June 2020 for a get together and a sing song with my mother - yet here were the people leading the UK response to the pandemic partying."
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon led calls for the Prime Minister to resign saying he had breached the "basic values of decency and integrity".
