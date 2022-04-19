CALMAC have launched an investigation after one of its oldest vessels 'crashed' after an engine failure.

Easter holiday weekend services on what is one of Scotland's busiest ferry crossings to and from Arran were disrupted with a series of cancellations after the crash involving the 29-year-old MV Caledonian Isles on Sunday morning.

Ferry user groups were told one crew member was hurt in the melee - but this was denied by the state-controlled ferry operator.

It has led to concerns from some ferry users about the vessel's safety.

It is understood the port main engine failure came on the 9.45am departure from Ardrossan.

A user group was told as a result of the failure, a gust of wind caught the vessel and it hit the harbour wall.

They were informed that it only caused superficial damage to the vessel belting at the stern on the starboard side.

But they were told that on opening the access hatch to the engine, the hinges failed, causing it to fall onto the car deck injuring a crew member. They said it was not a serious injury.

Work was said to be ongoing to both the engine and access hatch in Ardrossan.

And it had been hoped that on Monday, the Caledonian Isles will be out on sea trials with a view to making a return.

But news of the incident has worried some ferry users, who have lodged concerns with user groups.

One said: "The worry is that it has gone from being unreliable to being unsafe that has to be a concern."

Other users appealed to CalMac for a solution for stranded passengers on Monday.

One user, Dave Allan who had a car and two passengers booked on the 12.30 Ardrossan-Brodick was told: "Staff at the port have been managing the impacted traffic. They would try their best to accommodate you where possible. I do apologise about this. Alternatively you could travel as foot passengers on the next sailing operated by MV Isle of Arran."

It comes as frequent technical faults, Covid outbreaks, staff shortages and bad weather have been blamed for the reduction of the lifeline sailings over the past year.

A recent economic study commissioned by North Ayrshire Council found that disrupted ferries cost the Isle of Arran up to £170,000 a day in lost revenue to businesses.

CalMac said the fault was continuing to be worked on yesterday (Monday) and said MV Isle of Arran would run sailings to and from Brodick.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “MV Caledonian Isles experienced a fault with the port main engine during the 0945 departure from Ardrossan on Sunday which required the engine to be emergency stopped.

"Whilst manoeuvring back alongside with one engine, the vessel made light contact with the harbour wall which resulted in minor cosmetic damage to the ship. Whilst there has been a problem with the engine room access hatch, there have been no related injuries.

“CalMac takes operational safety very seriously and the circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated. Engineers are working hard to resolve the engine issue and traffic on impacted sailings will be prioritised where possible. Disrupting a sailing is a decision we do not take lightly and we apologise to our customers and communities.”

It is not the first time the Caledonian Isles has encountered issues.

Last September a problem with the sewage system meant it was withdrawn from service to undergo repair leading to more ferry cancellations on the busy Ardrossan to Brodick on the Isle of Arran route.

What is one of CalMac's largest vessels which carries 1000 passengers and 110 cars - was also out of action for several days in August as a result of a member of staff testing positive for Covid.