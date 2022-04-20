A health board has been ordered to apologise to the family of an elderly patient with end-stage kidney failure who was released from hospital in error with the wrong medication and left in a discharge lounge "all day" in their nightwear.

An investigation found there were missed opportunities to diagnose the patient's deteriorating condition after they were admitted to hospital three times over a short period of time with severe stomach and back pain.

It was only after the third visit that the patient was diagnosed with kidney failure and discharged to their care home to receive palliative care but the diagnosis was delayed because abnormal blood results were not followed up. The patient died a short time later.

An inquiry by the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman upheld all aspects of a complaint by the patient's family against NHS Ayshire and Arran.

They said an earlier diagnosis could have prolonged their relative's life expectancy as treatment could have commenced sooner and that the discharge was poorly managed.

The inquiry found the patient was left waiting in the hospital's discharge lounge in their nightwear all day after hospital staff failed to properly communicate the arrangements to the family.

They were returned to their nursing home in a taxi instead of an ambulance which the family said was "extremely distressing and undignified" and unacceptable given their age and deteriorating condition.

The Ombudsman said there were missed opportunities to diagnose A's kidney failure and infection, and the family's concerns had not been given appropriate consideration during the second admission.

On the third admission, there was a delay in the clinical consideration of abnormal blood results, and in recognising the severity of their condition.

"We also found that A was not clinically fit to be discharged from hospital following their second admission, and given their age, fragility and poor health, that their discharge arrangements had been poorly managed.

"These failings included A's lengthy wait in the discharge lounge, and A's transportation in their nightwear via taxi.

"We further noted from the board's own investigation that A had been discharged with the wrong discharge letter and medication, and that there had been a failure to communicate A's discharge arrangements to the family."

NHS Ayrshire and Arran has been ordered to apologise to the family for failing to diagnose A's kidney failure and infection, for discharging the patient from hospital when they were not clinically fit, and for the poor management of A's discharge arrangements.

The board must also take steps to ensure that abnormal blood results in a patient's clinical records are followed up appropriately and "ensure that relevant staff have appropriately reflected on the complex nature of this case."

The Ombudsman said: "If a patient is elderly, frail or in poor health, patient discharge arrangements should be carefully assessed to ensure that they are appropriate, taking account of discharge wait times, a patient's clothing and methods of transportation."