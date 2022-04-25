More than 2,100 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest data, 2,196 positive coronavirus cases have been reported since Sunday.

In that time no new deaths were registered, but this number is often low on Monday as register officers are generally closed at weekends.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid remains 11,955.

Public Health Scotland data published on Monday showed there were 1,620 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 22 in intensive care.