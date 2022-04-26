More than 2,700 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 24 deaths linked to the virus. 

According to the latest statistics, 2,711 new coronavirus infections have been reported to by Public Health Scotland. 

The toll of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has now risen to 11,979.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed there were 1,544 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 76 on the day before.

There were 26 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, up four on the previous day.

 

 

 