Scotland is now treating Covid-19 like any other virus, a public health expert has said.
Professor Linda Bauld told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that while the pandemic was not over, positive steps have been made as restrictions are eased further.
Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions will be eased further this weekend as self-isolation requirements are set to be scrapped.
Instead, Scots will be advised to “stay at home” if they are unwell, according to the Scottish Government.
New guidance said those with symptoms no longer need to take a PCR and mass testing will end from April 30 as testing sites close and contact tracing ends.
Prof Bauld, of the University of Edinburgh, welcomed the “positive step” but warned the pandemic was not yet over.
And she said measures may need to be reassessed if a new Covid-19 variant “really challenged” the progress made.
Prof Bauld warned the pandemic was not over
She said: “Essentially we are moving to a stage now where we are less worried about infection and what we’re focusing on is trying to find people who have the virus, who need support or are supporting those who are most vulnerable.
“It means that self-isolation for many people will not be required or expected in the way it was before unless they feel really unwell, for example, they have a high fever.”
She added: “We’re kind of moving to a stage where we’re treating this a bit like other viruses which I know not everyone agrees with.
“[It’s] recognising that we’re at a different stage in the pandemic.”
The NHS will also be taken off an emergency footing from the end of Saturday.
However, Scots who work in health or social care sectors, those visiting hospitals and care homes, will still be able to access coronavirus testing.
And the public health expert said the relationship between infection and severe disease has been “decoupled”.
“If you just look at the ICU figures, even with the Omicron wave, we’ve really had 20 to 25 people in ICU – it’s not risen,” Prof Bauld said. “The severe illness is not there to the same extent and also hospital numbers have gone down.”
She hailed the success of Scotland’s vaccination programme which had “some of the highest uptake in the world” and said clinicians are now able to treat and support those with severe Covid illness which will allow people “to get on with day-to-day life”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel