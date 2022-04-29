More than 2,200 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours, along with 23 deaths linked to the virus. 

According to the latest statistics, 2,254 new coronavirus infections have been reported to by Public Health Scotland, falling from 2587 on Thursday.

A further 23 additional deaths ere reported, meaning the toll of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has now risen to 12,058.

Public Health Scotland data published on Tuesday showed there were 1,435 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 76 on the day before.

There were 23 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, up two on the previous day.

 