More than 1,600 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 1,633 new coronavirus infections have been reported to by Public Health Scotland.

A further 31 additional deaths have been reported, meaning the toll of those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has now risen to 12,139.

Public Health Scotland data published on Thursday showed there were 1,166 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

There were 13 people in intensive care with a recently confirmed coronavirus infection.