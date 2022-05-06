Scotland has recorded 18 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,226 cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the total number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid has risen to 12,157.

Public Health Scotland data published on Friday showed there were 1,128 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 38 on the previous day.

There were 11 people in intensive care with recently confirmed coronavirus, down two on the day before.

From next week Public Health Scotland is moving Covid data to twice weekly reports, ending almost two years of daily updates including televised briefings by the First Minister. 