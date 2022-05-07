The first trans councillor for Glasgow has said she hopes her election success will show others that transgender people are “not a threat”.
Elaine Gallagher said she was “absolutely delighted” at having been elected for the Scottish Greens in the Southside Central ward, but said she felt “a little bit apprehensive”.
She said that she had recently discussed the issue of abuse towards women in politics with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and voiced her fears of what that could be like as a trans woman.
“I have put my head above the parapet and I’m going to be a target,” she said.
LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall said that her election will help “widen public understanding of what it is to be trans”.
Stonewall said they believed there were at least six current or previous trans councillors as well as the three who were elected this week.
“Polling repeatedly shows that the majority of people in Britain support trans people, and this has been reflected in an election day that saw three openly trans and non-binary councillors elected by the public,” said Sasha Misra, associate director of communications and campaigns at Stonewall.
“Trans people have always been underrepresented in positions of seniority in society, and many often only read about their lives and experiences through the lens of media scaremongering.
“This representation can only help to widen public understanding of what it is to be trans.”
Kira Lewis
Labour also trans candidates voted in as councillors in England after voters went to the polls.
Kira Lewis and Dylan Tippetts found out that they had become councillors after Thursday’s vote.
Mx Lewis, who was elected in Higham Hill, Waltham Forest, London, told the PA news agency: “In a difficult time for transgender and gender non-conforming people nationally, I am proud that locally people have placed trust in me as their new Councillor.
“It is important that our community is not just accepted but welcomed into such positions and I’m pleased to have been so supported by other candidates, the Mayor of London and the LGBTQ+ community in my ward.
“I want to work hard and show that transgender and gender non-conforming people can be proud of who we are and effective representatives in local government.”
Dylan Tippets
Mr Tippetts meanwhile said he hopes his election as Labour’s first councillor in Plymouth’s Compton Ward will “dial down hate and division”.
The 21-year-old told said he was “still in shock” adding: “I didn’t think I was going to win the seat last night.
“If I can help someone realise that trans people are just normal human beings like everyone else, with the same hopes and dreams, (and) just help dial down some of the real hate and division at the moment, that would be incredible.
“It would be even more of an honour to show a young person who might be scared of coming out that everything’s going to be OK and everything that they want in life can come true.”
