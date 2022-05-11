AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after graffiti was found carved into legally protected ancient standing stones on Arran.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said it is "concerned" after staff found the markings on a visit to monitor the condition of the Machrie Moor standing stones on Arran.
The heritage body said it was working with Police Scotland to deal with the incident.
"On a recent visit, we were concerned to discover that one stone has been damaged by incised (carved) graffiti, HES said.
“As well as being a Property in the Care of Ministers, the standing stones are also designated as a scheduled monument.
The standing stones are designated as a scheduled monument. This means they are legally protected and damage to them is a criminal offence.
"This is not the first time this has occurred at Machrie Moor and we will once again be working with Police Scotland to investigate.
"Heritage crime can cause damage that can never be repaired and forces us to spend less resources on important conservation work."
It said that the standing stones were part of a "rich archaeological landscape" of Neolithic & Bronze Age monuments that are well-preserved.
Machrie Moor standing stones, Arran, are a particularly well-preserved landscape of Neolithic & Bronze Age monuments, likely used for religious & ceremonial activities.— Historic Environment Scotland (@HistEnvScot) May 10, 2022
On a recent visit, we were concerned to discover that one stone has been damaged by incised (carved) graffiti. pic.twitter.com/cJ6P1pLlRj
They were associated with religious activities dating back around 4,500 years. Cremation and inhumation burials were placed in the circles, long after they were first built.
Visible monuments include stone circles, standing stones, chambered cairns, hut-circles and field systems.
Excavations have shown that earlier timber monuments underlie those visible on the surface. And they believe it is very likely that there are many other remains beneath and between the visible sites.
Much of the protected area was partially excavated in the late 19th century.
Evidence of burials and cremations were discovered accompanied by a variety of grave goods such as food vessels, flint tools and pieces of worked pitchstone.
Excavations in 1985-6 demonstrated that elaborate timber circles put up around around 2300 BC. preceded two of the stone circles by around 500 years.
In its assessment of significance, HES said: WThe stone circles of Machrie Moor are a well-known archaeological feature, and are prominent in many national guidebooks and websites.
"Although the circles are visually impressive, they are part of a wider archaeological landscape that contains a wide variety of ritual sites and settlement remains.
"The stone circles, and their timber predecessors, show that the inhabitants of Arran had contacts with the wider world as they engaged fully in the ritual practices found throughout late Neolithic Britain.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel