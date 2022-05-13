The proportion of people in Scotland with Covid-19 has dropped to the lowest level since before Christmas, according to the latest data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that 158,200 people in private households had Covid-19 in the week ending May 7.

This equates to about one in 35 people, down from 1 in 30 the previous week, and is the seventh consecutive weekly drop.

Covid-19 infections north of the border are now at their lowest level since the week ending December 23, when 135,400 people, or one in 40 individuals, were estimated to have the virus.

Infections in all four UK nations are now at their lowest level since before Christmas 2021.

Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey at ONS, said: “It is encouraging to see infections continuing to decrease across the UK, with rates now at their lowest since mid-December.

“In England, while infections are around a third of the level seen a month ago, rates do remain high overall.

“I want to thank all of our participants for their continued dedication to this vital piece of surveillance.”

Across the UK, 1.5 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus in the week to May 7, down from 2.0 million the previous week.

Since March 2022, Omicron BA.2 infections have been the most common in all UK countries, comprising 96.8% of all sequenced Covid-19 infections between April 4 and 25 April 25.