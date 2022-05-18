A ban on "discriminatory" pavement parking should be enforced more quickly in Scotland because it puts people off walking and cycling in their communities, according to a new study.

The analysis from walking and cycling charity Sustrans which surveyed nearly 10,000 Scots in a UK-wide study says it supports action to halt parking on pavements.

The (Scotland) Act 2019 bans pavement parking, double parking and parking at dropped kerbs, and gives local authorities the relevant powers to enforce these new provisions.

But secondary legislation and further guidance needed for local authorities to enforce the law, and it is expected to consider whether to exempt any areas of pavement from a ban.

Last year it was estimated that the enforcement will not start until 2023, some four years after the act banning pavement parking was approved by MSPs.

The Walking and Cycling Index, the nation's biggest ever survey of walking and cycling in our cities found that 68% believed that banning pavement parking would help them walk or wheel more.

And Sustrans, the sustainable transport charity, which commissioned the UK’s largest study of active travel in urban areas, says the parking practice discriminates against the disabled.

The study found most people in Scotland (55%) would like to see more government spending on walking, wheeling, and cycling while only just over one in five cycle at least once a week.

The survey also found that people walk or wheel more frequently than any other mode of urban transport. Some 58% of people in Scotland walk at least five days a week.

But the results reveal a gender divide - showing men are more than twice as likely (29%) than women (13%) to cycle at least once a week, while fewer women think cycling safety is good (39%) compared to men (45%).

Sustrans' UK chief executive Xavier Brice said: “The evidence is clear that people wish to feel safe and welcome while walking and wheeling, and without parked vehicles getting in their way.

“Pavement parking is discriminatory against wheelchair and mobility scooter users, other disabled people, those with visual impairments and more.

“The UK Government’s target is for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030. Achieving this will be impossible unless we do more to make walking and wheeling more accessible and inclusive.

“A vital first step is to ban pavement parking.”

Stewart Carruth, interim director, Sustrans Scotland, added: "Walking and wheeling should be the most accessible and desirable form of transport. It’s of huge importance to people, especially during the current cost of living crisis and the climate emergency.

“The evidence is clear – the people of Scotland want the option to walk, wheel and cycle to where they need to get to. They want to travel in environmentally friendly ways and don’t want outdated and unmaintained pavements, crossing points that make walking and wheeling unsafe or inaccessible, and vehicles parked on pavements getting in their way.”

The study also found that 70% of Scots think wider pavements would encourage them to walk or wheel more.

Results also show that 64% of people in Scotland would like more government investment in public transport.

Nearly four in five supported the creation of more 20-minute neighbourhoods where amenities and services, such as shops, green space and GPs are located within a twenty-minute return walk or wheel of where they live. But the research found that 42% of households are not within this distance to a GP.

Mr Carruth added: “We must ensure that everyone feels safe cycling around their cities and urban areas, and we will continue working with local authorities to improve cycling and walking infrastructure for everyone. I hope these survey results will help local decision-makers ensure walking, wheeling, and cycling is prioritised in each area of Scotland.”

The survey results come from Scotland’s seven cities: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, and Perth, the largest number of Scottish cities ever featured in the analysis.

A Transport Scotland spokesmans said: “The Scottish Government has been working to improve parking legislation in Scotland, to tackle the impact of inconsiderate and obstructive parking and ensure that our roads and pavements are accessible for all. The national pavement parking prohibition has already been legislated for in the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, having gained cross party support in the Scottish Parliament. We are now developing secondary legislation to allow for enforcement by local authorities.

“Local authorities will be required to assess their footways to determine which, if any, may be appropriate to be exempt from the pavement parking prohibition. Local authorities will be required to consider their obligations under the Equality Act 2010 throughout this process and guidance will be published to assist them.

“Transport Scotland has issued the requested funding of £2.4 million over the last two years to allow local authorities to assess their streets in preparation for the pavement parking prohibition. Discussions are ongoing with COSLA and other interested parties with regards to the funding required for the implementation of the prohibition.”