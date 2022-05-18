THE SNP are set to take over the running of North Lanarkshire Council for the first time since the authority was formed, the Herald can reveal.
Jordan Linden, the SNP group leader, is expected to become the youngest person to lead the council at the age of 26 and also the first LGBT leader of the authority.
The SNP won 36 seats on the council, with Labour taking 32, Tories 5, independents 2, British Unionist Party one and Green one.
It is understood the Green councillor and one of the independents have given their tacit support to the SNP which will run the council as a minority administration.
Following the election on May 5, the SNP had gone to Labour with an offer to work together on the council but the approach was rejected with the party reported to have approached the hardline British Unionist Party and the Tories to get their backing instead.
Jordan Linden
With the possibility of both the SNP and Labour each having the support of 38 councillors, the possibility arose that the decision on who ran the council could be determined by a split of the cards.
However, it is understood that the Labour group met last night and decided not to stand any nominations for the administration at the full council meeting tomorrow.
Councillor Linden told The Herald: "The SNP is set to lead North Lanarkshire for the first time. We will have the first ever SNP Provost, the first SNP leader. I will be the youngest leader of North Lanarkshire Council and the first LGBT leader of the council. Big changes."
He added: "We will take things day by day, and genuinely seek to collaborate right across the board with the exception of the Tories and the BUP. The offer we made to Labour to work together was not just for the administration but to recognise the political balance of the council."
Meanwhile, Labour and the Liberal Democrats will form South Lanarkshire Council’s administration for the next five years, taking over from the SNP which ran it from 2017 to 2022.
At the full council meeting this morning, the Labour group were voted to form the administration in a partnership agreement with the Lib Dems.
Labour’s Joe Fagan is the new council leader, with party colleague Gerry Convery becoming his deputy.
A total of 35 councillors voted for the Labour group, with 28 voting for the SNP and one abstaining.
Councillor Margaret Cooper (Independent) was voted in as Provost, with Councillor Bert Thomson (Labour) being chosen as Deputy Provost.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel