The number of weekly deaths from Coronavirus in Scotland has fallen again.
Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell to 60 in the week to May 15, according to the latest figures.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows that, as of Sunday, 14,699 deaths in total have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
In the week of May 9 to 15, there were 60 deaths registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, 27 fewer than the previous week.
The figures showed that 46 of those who died were aged 75 or older, seven were aged 65 to 74, and seven were under 65.
Of the deaths, 44 were in hospitals, nine were in care homes, and seven were at home or a non-institutional setting.
The statistics differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths issued twice a week by Public Health Scotland (PHS) because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:
“The latest figures show that last week there were 60 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. This is 17 fewer deaths than the previous week.
“The number of deaths from all causes registered in Scotland in the latest week was 1,221, which is 176, or 17%, more than the five year average.”
