More than 900 covid infections have been recorded on avearge during the past week in Scotland, according to the latest statistics. 

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that the seven-day average of positive cases was 959 - 14 per cent down from the previous figure. 

During that time there were 66 deaths, brining the overall toll from the pandemic to 12,298.

A total of 62 people were admittted to hopsital, while 23 people were intensive care because of the virus.  