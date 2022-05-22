Nominations for the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards are now open but your favourite spot needs your help.

Now in their 27th year, the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards is on the hunt for the best of Scottish hospitality.

Each vote counts and you can cast yours across 18 distinct categories including Antos Dog-Friendly Pub of The Year; Hi-Spirits Best Live Music Venue; The Busker Innovative Cocktail Bar of the Year and Kopparberg New Bar of the Year.

There is also a new category for this year - The Molson Coors Scottish Bar of the Year award which aims to recognise places that offer something special for their locals or teams that are bringing something "vibrant and fresh" into the industry.

“Scotland has the best people and our awards are here to commend those charismatic individuals and their incredible venues that make up Scotland’s unparalleled hospitality landscape," Organiser, Susan Young said.

"But they need your help to vote for them. Reward the efforts of your favourite pub or bar and vote now on The Scottish Bar & Pub Awards website."

How to vote in the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards

The prestigious awards also look to celebrate rising stars in the industry as well as community-led initiatives and boost those that are championing the late-night economy.

It doesn't matter whether you're staff, an employee or a customer, you can now submit your favourite venue for an award.

To enter your local pub or bar into this year’s awards, all you need to do to cast your nomination by voting online via the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards website.

You need to do this by June 30 2022 which is when the public vote closes.

The ten competitors with the most votes from each category will then receive a visit from ‘mystery shoppers’ before the finalists are revealed.

What follows is a closed-doors judging process with the winners being announced at a prestigious award ceremony.

The ceremony will take place on August 30 2022 at The Hilton Hotel, in Glasgow.

Nominate your favourite via the Scottish Bar & Pub Awards website now.