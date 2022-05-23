The first case of monkeypox has been identified in an individual in Scotland, health officials have said.
Efforts to trace contacts of the person have been launched, and they are receiving care and treatment ‘appropriate to their condition’ Public Health Scotland (PHS) said.
Officials added that the overall risk to the general public is “low”.
Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in West and Central Africa. The West African strain that has been recently detected in the UK is generally a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone already infected and with symptoms of monkeypox. Most people recover within a few weeks.
There have now been outbreaks confirmed in 14 countries around the world, including dozens in Spain and Portugal.
PHS is working with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Wales and Northern Ireland HSC Health Protection Agency to monitor and respond to potential and confirmed cases of monkeypox in the UK.
As of Friday 20 May, the UKHSA has identified 20 cases in England but more are expected.
Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS explains: “Public Health Scotland is aware of an individual in Scotland who is confirmed to have monkeypox. The affected individual is being managed and treated in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance.
“We have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these will be strictly followed.
“We are working with NHS Boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice. This may include the offer of vaccination.
“Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.”
Initial symptoms of the virus include fever or high temperature; head, muscle and back ache; swollen lymph nodes; chills and exhaustion.
A blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores can also develop, starting on the face but spreading across the body.
The rash changes throughout the infection, finally forming a scab which falls off within weeks.
Those with the virus are infectious between the time that symptoms start and when the last scab falls off, Public Health Scotland said.
