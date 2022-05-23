Almost 900 Scots tested positive for coronavirus on average over the past seven days. 

According to the latest data, now released bi-weekly, the seven-day average is now 898, a drop of 12.3%

Of the newly recorded cases, 13.4 per cent were reinfections. 

Over the past seven days, a total of 63 people have died within 28-days of testing positive for the virus.

A total of 54 people on avarege have been admitted to hospital, with 19 are in intesive care.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed on Friday she had tested positive for the virus, and is currently recuperating at home. 

 