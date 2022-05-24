THE Scottish Greens have told SNP partners to review the cuts to nationalised ScotRail services - fearing it is disproportionately hitting certain areas of the country.

And the transport minister has said she hoped a "number" of axed nationalised ScotRail services will be restored "in a matter of days" while offering no hope for compensation to businesses hit by the axing of a third of the timetable.

Scottish Greens say that the review was needed "to ensure that communities are not completely cut off from the rail services".

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth suggested that those affected will already be looking to take the bus as the train drivers' union Aslef meets with ScotRail informally over the dispute over a two-per-cent pay offer.

The state-controlled service cut 700 rail services from Monday due to a lack of drivers meaning that the last trains leaving Scotland’s main cities were leaving much earlier than usual curtailing nights out and hitting Scotland's pubs, clubs and restaurants.

The emergency timetable cuts came after over 1800 trains were cancelled at the last minute over 15 days and just over seven weeks after ScotRail was taken into public ownership by the Scottish Government in what ministers hailed a “historic” move.

ScotRail says the temporary but indefinite timetable has come as a result of the drivers pay dispute which has meant some refusing to take up the option of working rest days and Sundays, crucial to keep trains running in Scotland.

Asked what she was doing to stop certain areas of Scotland being disproportionately impacted by the new timetable, she said: "I raised this matter with ScotRail and I will be happy to provide an update regarding the restoration of a number of services, which I hope will be coming in a matter of days."

The cuts saw all 10 ScotRail trains to and from Dunbar being cancelled, leaving passengers reliant on a handful of east coast mainline trains.

And the Scottish Greens say their transport spokesman, Mark Ruskell asked that the government ensure that no communities are disproportionately impacted as a result of the emergency timetable and "that has resulted in the transport minister agreeing to look again at the timetable".

Mr Ruskell said: “The current dispute is as a result of years of unsustainable and unfair working practices across the whole rail industry in the UK.



“Nationalising ScotRail cannot resolve these issues overnight and the current dispute will need ScotRail and ASLEF to redouble efforts to find a fair settlement that reflects the cost of living crisis.



“Bringing trade union representation onto the ScotRail board must mark the start of a better working relationship between ScotRail and its workers and the focus for constructive reform.



“It’s essential that while passengers wait for the dispute to be resolved, that no communities are disproportionately impacted. I therefore welcome the minister’s commitment to review the emergency timetable.”

When asked what discussions ministers have had with the sports and events sectors regarding alternative transport arrangements in light of the revised ScotRail train timetable, Ms Gilruth told MSPs: "We want the temporary timetable to be in place for as short period as possible. Engagement is... ongoing with individual events as required. Many attendees will already have plans to make use of Scotland's extensive bus services that serve key routes. "

At topical questions in the Scottish Parliament Scottish Conservative north east Scotland MSP Tess White sought assurances that extra train capacity will be laid on for the Tartan Army to get them home from Hampden after the crucial Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier on June 1 and that it will not fall foul to more unplanned cancellations.

Ms Gilruth said ScotRail had assured her that plans were in place and that they would publicise those "in due course".

She added: "I do understand the concerns of supporters planning to attend the Scotland match against Ukraine. It is of course, Scotland's most important game in a long time and we really want to ensure that supporters can get both to and from the match on public transport, including using where possible, our bus services across Scotland.

"But ScotRail is aware of the various large cultural and sporting events across the summer and the impact of the reduced timetable might have on them."

Ms White also asked what compensation would be available to businesses in the night-time economy and cultural sector who are already "on their knees" with the pandemic and whose representative association described the cuts as "devastating". She said they believe the that Scotland's economic recovery and the future of 1000s of small businesses and jobs are "at risk" as a result of a rail service which has been "cut to the bone".

Ms Gilruth said: "Of course, ministers are very aware of the impact the pandemic has had on the night-time and on the wider hospitality sector but also, I should say on Scotland's cultural sector and I know as a former cultural minister just how challenging the pandemic has been for our theatres and cultural venues in terms of the restrictions.

"Undoubtedly, this time has been the most challenging for the industry in living memory. We are aware of course of the emerging pressures in the cost of living crisis, both due to the cost of doing business and the consequences of reduced household incomes.

"ScotRail will, of course, we'll be keeping this timetable under review. But in regards to the question, it's absolutely essential that we get a resolution to allow for that restoration of the timetable and allow services to go back to normal for passengers and staff alike. I will be seeking an urgent update from ScotRail on that meeting with Aslef later this afternoon."

ScotRail is reliant on drivers doing overtime to work on normal rest days to keep trains running. Unions say the service is run on a six-day per week basis with Sunday not classed as a working day. The train drivers union Aslef argued the ScotRail system has always been "understaffed" and that working rest days and Sundays was optional.

According to the emergency timetable the last weekday train from Glasgow to Dundee and intermediate stations will leave at 7.10pm instead of 11.10pm; the last service from Edinburgh to Glasgow will leave at 10.15pm instead of 11.45pm; and the last train from Edinburgh to Perth will leave at 8pm rather than 11.13pm.