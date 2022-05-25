STATE-CONTROLLED ScotRail carried out a second day of cancelled and curtailed train trips - despite having already axed a third of services "to give greater certainty" to the public.

Tuesday saw 35 services hit even on the temporary timetable, after 60 were affected in the first day of the 'temporary' timetable on Monday.

The nationalised service cut 700 services a day from the timetable from yesterday due to a lack of drivers - while an average of 120 a day were cancelled during the previous 15 days of rail chaos with problems blamed on an industrial dispute over pay.

But as the cuts came in, it did not stop the driver shortage cancellations - with at least ten rail services listed as cancelled and at least a further 25 others suffering cuts to the number of carriages - despite transport minister Jenny Gilruth claiming the new 'temporary' timetable would give passengers “a more stable and reliable service”.

Before the 'temporary' timetable came in around 1800 last-minute cancellations hit the old timetable because of the driver shortages brought about by a pay dispute that has led to some working to rule by not working rest days and Sundays.

Hundreds more services were hit by cuts to train carriages meaning they held fewer passengers and leading to complaints that they were too full.

At the weekend the Herald revealed that union leaders warned that plans to bring in 130 new train drivers will not end a staff shortage which led to cancellations and the timetable cuts.

The transport minister has previously stated that there were plans to end the reliance on rest day working, including Sundays to keep Scotland’s trains on the tracks - with 130 drivers in the pipeline.

One senior union official said that if ministers think the recruitment will eradicate rest day working “then they are living on planet Mars”.

ScotRail has been faced with a host of complaints from the general public over the introduction of the cuts yesterday.

Drivers are refusing to work overtime and on rest days because of the unresolved pay dispute after they rejected a 2.2% increase offer, with the option of a revenue share agreement which would have taken the package to seven per cent.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth says that nationalised ScotRail has a plan to prevent travel chaos ahead of Scotland’s World Cup play-off on June 1.

Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Hampden Park in Glasgow in just over a week as the national team play one of their most important matches in 20 years.

However, travel chaos – caused by the ScotRail pay dispute – could derail their plans as train services face significant timetable reductions.

With the Tartan Army expected to travel from across Scotland, Ms Gilruth said she is keen for a resolution to be reached between all parties.

In response to a parliamentary question from Conservative North East MSP Tess White on whether alternative transport arrangements would be in place for travelling fans, Ms Gilruth said she “understands” the concerns from supporters.

She said: “This is, of course, Scotland’s most important game in a long time and we really want to ensure that supporters can get to and from the match on public transport using, where possible, our bus services across Scotland.

Going to @petshopboys gig at the Hydro on Sunday, tickets bought in 2019 and rescheduled twice thanks to the pandemic. Now that it’s finally happening, not even sure how much of it I’ll actually get to see thanks to this fiasco. — Joanne McAdams (@JoanneMcAdams) May 24, 2022

“I would note though, before this timetable was introduced, the last train from Glasgow to Aberdeen would have been at 21:40, meaning it still would not have returned people home to Aberdeen after the match.

“ScotRail is aware of the various large cultural and sporting events across the summer and the impact the reduced timetable might have on them.

“It’s currently being reflected by ScotRail in terms of how they will address that.”

In an update from ScotRail on Friday, Ms Gilruth said she has had assurances “that plans are in place and they will publicise details of this in due course. as they do will all major events”.

“I will be meeting with ScotRail [on Wednesday] to seek an update on this work and more broadly, of course, the negotiations as they are due to meet with Aslef this afternoon.”

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie told Ms Gilruth that Scotland will suffer “humiliation” if the services are not resolved in time for the 150th Open Championship being held in St Andrews in July.

Ms Gilruth said since the event is still some months away, she hopes “to reach a resolution” with the unions before the historic golf event, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which runs from August 5 to August 29.