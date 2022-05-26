It links one of Glasgow's busiest city centre streets with Glamis Castle and the Lanarkshire town of Airdrie.

Scotland is known to have played a pivotal role in the creation of Bram Stoker's classic novel Dracula as the author was holidaying north of the border as he wrote it.

Now, Visit Scotland is to celebrate the landmarks, towns and cities that influenced one of the world's greatest horror stories as it marks the 125th anniversary of the iconic novel.

Locations in Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders and Glasgow all have links to Stoker – but it is perhaps the striking cliff top castle in Aberdeenshire that is most associated with the story.

Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay, is believed to have inspired Dracula’s castle – specifically a unique octagon-shaped room described in the book, which Slains boasts.

After Stoker's death in 1912 his wife Florence contributed a recipe to a pamphlet published by the Cruden Parish Church in the year of his death – Cruden Recipes and Wrinkles. The recipe is for Dracula Salad and was her memorial to her late husband, Cruden Bay and his famous book.

Stoker began writing Dracula – which was published in 1897 - while staying at the nearby Kilmarnock Arms Hotel, with his signatures from its guestbook in 1894 and 1895 surviving to this day.

It is believed that the author took the name of the character of RM Renfield from the Glasgow city centre street. He is also known to have supported the staging of plays at the Theatre Royal.

Before writing Dracula, Stoker worked as a theatre manager in Edinburgh,which saw him heavily involved in the opening night of the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 1883.

Other Scottish locations with vampire ties include Glamis Castle in Angus, which was the childhood home of the Queen Mother.

There is said to be a ‘vampire child’ who was born in the castle and kept in a secret room.

Another vampire legend tells of a woman who worked in the castle and was caught drinking blood from a body and was punished by being walled up alive in a secret room, where she remains to this day.

Airdrie provides another unlikely Dracula connection through Emily Gerard, an author born in Jedburgh, Scottish Borders who lived in the North Lanarkshire town.

She was the first person to bring the word "nosferatu" or "vampire" into use in western Europe.

She studied and wrote about Transylvanian folklore having married an Austro-Hungarian chevalier, who was stationed in a small town there. Gerard’s collection of Transylvanian myths and legends are known to have influenced Stoker's Dracula.

The 125th anniversary of Dracula will be marked as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories which celebrates and promotes the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Earlier this week, the national tourism organisation co-hosted a special event with Blackwell’s bookshop in Edinburgh to mark the anniversary attended by Stoker’s Canadian American great-grandnephew Dacre Stoker, who took part in a Q&A with fans.

He said: "It is a great privilege to part of this special anniversary, and even more so to be celebrating it in what is arguably the birthplace of Dracula; Scotland.

“The rich culture and heritage clearly left its impact on Bram; from the ruins of Slains Castle clearly inspiring the gothic setting of Dracula’s castle, to the vast landscape of Aberdeenshire’s coast to his links to Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders, including his friendships with writers such as Arthur Conan Doyle and other writers that make up the fabric of Scotland’s literary tradition.

“Scotland has inspired many writers and artists for centuries and its stories and landscapes hopefully will continue to inspire many more to come.”

Jenni Steele, VisitScotland Film and Creative Industries Manager, said: “This anniversary is a fantastic opportunity to highlight Scotland’s connections to this world-renowned book and character.

“Dracula holds such a sense of intrigue and mystery, so it is not surprising that Bram Stoker’s writing is said to have been influenced by the country's magical landscapes and locations while on his travels.

"It was pleasure to co-host the special event in Edinburgh and have Dacre involved in sharing his passion and knowledge about Dracula in Scotland."

