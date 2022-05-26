The transport minister said she is "hopeful" of a "positive" resolution to talks to end a crippling newly nationalised ScotRail pay dispute which has seen a third of services cut.

But Jenny Gilruth has refused to indicate which services might be reintroduced in the short term saying: "I don't drive the trains."

The transport minister's comments come as the train drivers' union Aslef and ScotRail get round the negotiating table to discuss the impasse over a 2% pay increase which has led to staff working to rule.

She spoke as West Scotland Scottish Labour MSP Paul O'Kane raised concerns from Aslef that there could be even further service cuts ScotRail services.

The state-controlled service cut 700 rail services from Monday due to a lack of drivers meaning that the last trains leaving Scotland’s main cities were leaving much earlier than usual curtailing nights out and hitting Scotland's pubs, clubs and restaurants.

The emergency timetable cuts came after over 1800 trains were cancelled at the last minute over 15 days and just over seven weeks after ScotRail was taken into public ownership by the Scottish Government in what ministers hailed a “historic” move.

ScotRail says the temporary but indefinite timetable has come as a result of the drivers' pay dispute which has meant some refusing to take up the option of working rest days and Sundays, crucial to keep trains running in Scotland.

Asked about the possibility of more cuts Ms Gilruth said: "ScotRail's temporary timetable has been implemented as a result of the ongoing impact of Aslef drivers choosing, as is their right, not to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

"The timetable is a temporary measure and is delivering around two thirds of the planned May services.

"The difficult decision to implement it was made to give people certainty about when they travel and ScotRail has therefore looked at how best to provide as much of that as it can during this challenging period for passengers.

"Clearly, we all want a return to a much fuller timetable. And that is why I'm pleased to see Aslef in ScotRail back around the negotiating table this week."

But in the Scottish Parliament, Mr O'Kane responded saying that it was "another day and another inadequate answer" and asked that she and the First Minister ensure that "we end these negative cuts that are having such an impact on people across Scotland".

Ms Gilruth went on to say she was "hopeful of a positive resolution" to the negotiations.

And she added: "Can I remind the member this is an industrial dispute. There are a number of other industrial disputes happening of course between rail unions and other administrations, for example, in London at the moment where Labour are in power in relation to challenges on the network.

"With regard to whether I would be in the room, of course it would not be appropriate as minister to be in the negotiating room. It is for ScotRail, the employer to be in the room with the trade unions to reach negotiation. Of course, ScotRail will continue to negotiate in good faith.

"I'm delighted that Aslef and ScotRail met only on Tuesday of this week and they will be meeting again later today to reach a settlement.

"And it's important to remember that these timetable shortages are causing real challenges for passengers across the network.

"We want to reach a resolution in a timely fashion. I'm absolutely committed to working with our trade unions, who we have spent a lot of time with on my appointment back in January to make sure that public ownership is a success."

Graham Simpson, the Scottish Conservatives transport spokesman asked what she had instructed ScotRail to do in the negotiations.

The transport minister said: "First of all in relation to action I have taken, I've been meeting regularly with ScotRail for updates on where the timetable has been working, but also to ensure we have appropriate carriage allocation across the country.

"Right now we're running a limited service at around about 70% of the usual service. We need to ensure there's appropriate carriage allocation.

"I raised that with ScotRail last Friday. I raised it with them again yesterday, and I'll be speaking with them again today about carriage allocation more generally.

"The other action I've taken is to ask ScotRail to look at reintroducing a number of services. "Again, there will be more information forthcoming on that from Scotland later today."

She then responded to calls for her to identify what was happening by adding: "I'm not here today to inform the member of additional services that Scotland will be running because ScotRail is the train operator. I am the Transport Minister. I don't drive the trains."