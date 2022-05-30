NATIONALISED ScotRail has warned the Tartan Army to 'plan ahead' as extra trains will not stop the last services from Glagsow to major cities from leaving before Scotland's World Cup play-off with Ukraine starts.

ScotRail said customers travelling from Glasgow Central to Hampden Park on Wednesday will benefit from some additional services to and from Mount Florida, and extra carriages on trains to Mount Florida and Kings Park – the closest stations to the ground. But the extra trains have not made any difference so far to the last train home after the match.

Train operator ScotRail slashed services by nearly a third from last week due to a driver shortage exacerbated by two pay disputes involving the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Aslef unions after the rejection of a 2.2% pay rise.

ScotRail said the temporary but indefinite move to axe 700 services, which comes into play from Monday, has come as a result of the drivers pay dispute which has meant some refusing to take up the option of working rest days and Sundays.

Passengers spoke of a "shambles" on Sunday when over 400 services were affected by driver shortages as ScotRail were unable to put in place a temporary timetable in time.

The temporary timetable for Monday to Friday due to driver shortages remains in place, for the World Cup clash.

And ScotRail said it accepted that the cut in services will mean fewer options for fans making journeys to and from Glasgow, both before and after the match.

Scotland's key tie with Ukraine will kick off on June 1 at 7.45pm at Hampden, however the last train to Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth and Aberdeen was continuing to leave before kick-off after the new arrangements The last train from Glasgow to Aberdeen is scheduled to leave at 6.41pm, to Dundee it will be 7.10pm, and to Perth it will be 7.37pm.

The last service to Edinburgh is scheduled for 10.15pm - at least a quarter of an hour before the final whistle would be expected to sound, and that does not take into account any extra time or penalties.

ScotRail said Ukraine fans who decide to travel by rail should use services to and from Mount Florida.

The nationalised train operator said: Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel as services will still be busy. Purchasing their return tickets to Mount Florida in advance will help to avoid additional queuing on the day.

"Regular customers should be aware that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and Kings Park will be much busier than normal prior to the game.

"To help everyone’s journey go smoothly, ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to help customers on both days."

In a chaotic Saturday, late night train services were laid on at the 11th hour in some areas hours after a new driver shortage timetable released on Friday had axed them.

The late train to some areas had disappeared in many areas on Friday - with final trips setting out up to four hours earlier before night outs have barely begun.

Last week, transport minister Jenny Gilruith said plans were being drawn up to get the Tartan Army home after the World Cup clash with Ukraine — after trains from Hampden were axed.

More than 50,000 fans are expected to head to the national stadium for the crunch qualifier.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer pperations, said: “We know this is a massive match for the Scottish national team and we are looking forward to helping supporters travel to Hampden to play their part in the occasion. It’s also an honour to welcome Ukraine fans to Glasgow.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to support fans travelling to the games by adding additional services where we can and more seats to trains where possible. The temporary timetable will still be in place, so it is important that fans plan ahead to make sure they are aware of their options for both getting into the city, and for completing their journey home.

“Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal on Wednesday night with fans heading to the match.”

ScotRail advised travellers to buy tickets before they board. A valid ticket is needed for travel and checks will be in place at many stations – including Mount Florida, Kings Park and Haymarket.

And they advise fans not to leave things too late as there will be queuing systems at key stations before and after the game.

"Services will be busy, and you might not be able to board your first choice of train," the rail operator said.