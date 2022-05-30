SCOTRAIL warned the Tartan Army to ‘plan ahead’ while last minute changes failed to stop the last trains from Glasgow to some towns and cities from leaving before Scotland’s World Cup play-off with Ukraine kicks off on Wednesday.

While the nationalised train operator produced after-11pm trains from Glasgow to some areas including Edinburgh, Stirling, Ayr, Gourock and East Kilbride at the 11th hour on Monday evening, it will still not help some Scotland fans who will still be left with no way home if they are reliant on rail services.

Before the late amendments on Monday evening, supporters travelling from Edinburgh using the train would have to leave before half-time to have a real chance of getting home on the night.

Scottish Labour transport spokesman Neil Bibby said: “This is a complete farce. Thousands of Scotland supporters risk being marooned in Glasgow due to the failings of the SNP-run ScotRail.

“The eyes of the world will be on Scotland during this game - it cannot be just another SNP debacle.”

ScotRail had earlier said customers travelling from Glasgow Central to Hampden Park will benefit from some additional services to and from Mount Florida, and extra carriages on trains to Mount Florida and Kings Park – the closest stations to the ground.

The train operator slashed services by nearly a third from last week including a swathe of late services due to a driver shortage exacerbated by two pay disputes involving the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) and Aslef unions after the rejection of a 2.2% pay rise.

ScotRail said the temporary but indefinite move to axe 700 services came as a result of the drivers pay dispute which has meant some refusing to take up the option of working rest days and Sundays.

Passengers spoke of a “shambles” on Sunday when over 400 services were affected by driver shortages as ScotRail were unable to put in place a temporary timetable in time.

But on another chaotic ScotRail day on Monday, while the temporary timetable for Monday to Friday due to driver shortages was to remain in place for the World Cup clash, extra late trains were found.

But they do not appear to have made a difference to some last trains home after the match.

The last service to Edinburgh had been scheduled for 10.15pm - at least a quarter of an hour before the final whistle would be expected to sound, and that does not take into account any extra time or penalties. But the last minute changes will mean the last train is an hour later.

Scotland’s key tie with Ukraine is due to start at 7.45pm at Hampden, however the last train to major towns and cities such as Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Dundee, Dumfries and Perth, appeared to be continuing to leave Glasgow before kick-off under the new arrangements.

On Monday, ScotRail's journey planner, which customers are advised to use, was continuing to have issues dealing with the changes with customers faced with error messages.

The latest change comes hot on the heels of a chaotic Saturday, when again late night train services were laid on at the 11th hour in some areas hours after a new driver shortage timetable released on Friday had axed them.

The late train to some areas had disappeared in many areas on Friday - with final trips setting out up to four hours earlier before any night outs would have barely begun.

The train operator said: “Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel as services will still be busy.”

A win on Wednesday would see Steve Clarke’s team advance to the World Cup qualifier play-off final against Wales, just one step away from booking their place to Qatar later this year.

Scottish Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the lack of services after the game was a “real slap in the face for thousands of Tartan Army fans heading for Scotland’s biggest game in over two decades on Wednesday night”.

He added: “Those planning to travel between our two biggest cities now know it will be impossible to get home that night, especially if the game goes to extra time and penalties.

“Only on Thursday John Swinney told Parliament he was confident additional services were going to be provided for fans.”

The Deputy First Minister – while standing in for Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions last week – said: “Obviously, we want to see more services in place to deal with the Ukraine match and I’m very confident that ScotRail will have in place additional services to ensure that the specific requirements of accessing Hampden will be addressed as part of that process and there will be announcements made in due course.”

Mr Simpson added: “Alongside his SNP colleagues, he has serious questions to answer as to why this will now not occur.

“The Scottish Conservatives first raised the growing concern over a lack of services for this big match ten days ago, but SNP Ministers have badly let the Tartan Army down with their inaction.”