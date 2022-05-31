Christopher Harrison’s career has been much like the fairy tales he performs on stage, and he credits a local dance teacher who visited his primary school for making it happen.

When he started dancing with Scottish Ballet Associates aged 10, he appeared as one of the children in The Nutcracker and dreamed of being a professional ballet dancer himself one day.

Fast forward to 2005 when he joined Scottish Ballet, he has since performed the lead role of The Nutcracker Prince several times.

Now Mr Harrison is retiring from his role as principal dancer with Scottish Ballet, the only Scot ever to have been given the role.

It follows a hugely successful career, including performing leading roles in Scottish Ballet productions such as Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, Highland Fling and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony pas de deux to “500 Miles”.

The story of Mr Harrison’s career starts with him being introduced to local dance teacher Kay Morrison when she came to visit his primary school in Kippen.

After she told him that she saw something in him, he decided to join her regular dance classes. She soon advised that he start ballet, so he joined the local Stenhousemuir School of Dance.

Mr Harrison claimed in an interview: “Kay Morrison started it all for me with that workshop at my local primary school. She was a huge influence and means a lot to me.”

Within just a few months of attending ballet classes he found himself joining Scottish Ballet’s Junior Associates.

He added: “This was exciting for me, I was used to being the only boy in the class at my dance school and so, having other boys in the room was encouraging.”

He spent two years at Scottish Ballet’s Junior Associates, during which he had his first experience of being on the big stage, as one of the children in The Nutcracker.

While reflecting on this period he said: “Being on stage gave me such an insight into professional dancing and what company life would be like.

“It instantly clicked for me that it was my dream to be a ballet dancer. I was in awe of the company dancers, how they performed, their athleticism, their big personalities – it was so exciting to watch them. It was weird coming back to The Nutcracker all those years later, as part of the professional company and not a young boy on stage with a dream.”

His dancing career began as an Artist with Dresden State Opera in Germany, aged 19, where, during his very first professional performance, his shoe came off.

Undeterred he had over four successful years there, before an opportunity at Scottish Ballet came up in 2005.

Always aware that he would return to his roots, he said: “I was waiting for the right opportunity to bring me back to Scotland. Ashley Page was a resident choreographer for the Royal Ballet when I was at school there.

“When I heard he was coming to Scottish Ballet, I felt like it was the right time for me to make the move, I had a good feeling. I auditioned and thankfully I got it.

“I felt like I was home. There was a real buzz about Scottish Ballet at the time, people were saying the company was going places, and so I was very excited to be a part of that.”

Christopher Hampson, Artistic director/CEO of Scottish Ballet said: “During 17 incredibly inspiring years, Chris has made a hugely significant impact on Scottish Ballet, through his artistry, his professionalism and his unwavering commitment to the art form.

“He has led the Company in some of our most iconic titles including A Streetcar Named Desire, Song of the Earth, Highland Fling, Romeo and Juliet – and so many, many more ballets.

“Chris has been, and will remain, an inspiration to many dancers and colleagues and while we will miss him terribly, we can proudly say “we were there” to witness some of his outstanding performances both in the UK and across the world. Working alongside Chris and seeing his development into a brave and assured principal dancer has been my very great privilege, and I believe, without a doubt, that he is the ultimate ‘class act’”.