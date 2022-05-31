Glasgow City Council received two requests for permission to host parties to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

An application was granted to close a street in the Kelvindale area of the city's west end on Friday.

The Church of Scotland has also requested permission to close a section of Stoneyhurst Street, in the north of the city, on June 5.

Glasgow is not hosting any official events to mark the Queen's 70-year reign, although children in the city's schools will be served a Platinum Jubilee themed menu today.

Licensed premises across the UK have been given permission to extend drinking times on Thursday and Friday by one extra hour.

A council spokeswoman said a service will be held at Glasgow Cathedral to mark the occasion, attended by the the Depute Lord Provost or another dignatory.

Edinburgh City Council is to host a programme of events to mark the Jubilee.

West Princes Street Gardens will be the venue for a mass “picnic in the park” on Sunday June 5 as events take place across the UK.

Edinburgh City Council is thought to have had the the highest number of requests from the public for street parties.

In March, 13 applications had been received while many councils had not received any.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Paisley Abbey will host a Beacon lighting ceremony at 2pm on June 2 on Paisley High Street while Perth Council has arranged a special concert at Perth Concert Hall.

The Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer has criticised the significant spending on events to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this week while millions of Britons face a cost of living crisis.

Mr Greer, who represents the west of Scotland, said the huge expenditure made him feel "deeply uneasy".

A series of events are being held this week in London including The Queen's Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday, a service of thanksgiving in St Paul's Cathedral to be attended by the royal family on Friday and a "Platinum Party at the Palace concert" hosted by the BBC on Saturday.