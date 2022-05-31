A care sector leader has compared a dementia care cost "inequality" to refusing to treat a child with cancer on the NHS.

Donald Macaskill, Chief Executive of Scottish Care, said it was "moral outrage" that 10,000 Scots with advanced dementia were paying for healthcare that would be free if they any other terminal illness.

The £50million so-called "dementia tax" arises because their end-of-life needs are assessed as social care rather than healthcare.

Mr Macaskill described this as a "stain on Scotland's political and policy landscape" and criticised the SNP government for inaction to address it.

The Scottish Government is due to unveil a blueprint for the new National Care Service.

Mr Macaskill said promises of new elderly healthcare strategies would be "straws in the wind" in a system "resistant to ending this discrimination".

He said: "It is well past time for the blatant discriminatory treatment of dementia and those who live with it to be called out as a stain upon the fabric of our collective Scottish political, and policy landscape.

"To live in Scotland today with dementia is to be marginalised, diminished, and ignored.

"It is over 3 years since I sat in a room with others and heard the former

First Minster Henry McLeish launch a robust and rigorous academic and practice report calling for urgent change in the support of those with advanced dementia.

"And yet just last week Mr McLeish was writing and talking about the failure to move more than a snails pace in progress towards meeting the urgent asks of three years ago.

"The truth of dementia in today’s Scotland is of a diminishing focus and appetite for the radical and significant change that is required.

"This is plain and simply an issue of human rights.

"There would be a huge popular outcry if we decided that a child who develops cancer should not be treated free at the point of care by the State but we are doing precisely that by refusing to recognise that someone in advanced neurological decline has primarily health needs and only secondarily social care requirements."

He said a failure to tackle the problem was 'riven with age discrimination' and suggested there may be a gender bias at play because the majority of people living with the condition are women.

Alzheimer Scotland has led a campaign calling for fairer care fees for people living with advanced dementia, which is backed by The Herald and has suggested a more personalised approach to care assessments.

Mr MacAskill made his comments in a blog to mark national Dementia Awareness Week.

The Herald has contacted the Scottish Government for comment.

