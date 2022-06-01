Scottish star Ewan McGregor has hit out at racist abuse directed at his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram.
In a video message, McGregor said that it broke his heart to hear of the abuse that had been sent to Ingram, after the new Star Wars series was released on Disney+.
McGregor reprises his film role as Kenobi in the new series, whilst Ingram stars as Reva Sevander, the Third Sister, an Imperial Inquisitor.
Ingram, 29, from Baltimore in the US, earlier posted multiple examples of racist messages and comments she had received on Instagram.
Addressing the abuse, McGregor insisted anyone sending the actor bullying messages is “no Star Wars fan”, as he said that the cast and crew of the series stands with her.
Moses Ingram as the Third Sister
“This weekend, Star Wars fans made Obi-Wan Kenobi the most-watched Disney+ original series premiere of all time and for that I would say a big thank you, and it just shows what this family can do when we all pull together,” he said.
“However, it seems that some of the fanbase from this influential fanbase have decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs.
“And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor, she’s a brilliant woman and she’s absolutely amazing in this series.
“She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."
A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K— Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022
The actor added: “I just want to say as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series that we stand with Moses, we love Moses.
“And if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind.
“There’s no place for racism in this world and I totally stand with Moses.”
