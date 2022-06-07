One of Scotland's biggest egg-producing companies has ceased trading.

Ayrshire-based Lainshaw Farm Eggs has been involved in the egg business for almost 100 years and supplied many businesses including hotels, hospitals and convenience stores throughout the west of Scotland.

A company spokesman said that they were forced to put the business into liquidation.

It comes three years after the death of Thomas Howie, who established Lainshaw Farm Eggs, building it up to be one of the largest egg-producing companies in Scotland. He went on to become involved in the wider egg industry, as chairman of the British Egg Industry Council and in Poultry Europe, a commitment which saw him become a familiar figure in the EU’s corridors of agricultural power.

He was one of the instigators in the stamping of a Lion Quality mark on eggs to confirm freshness.

The closure announcement was made on Lainshaw's Facebook page with customers thanked for their support over the years they've been operating.

The post read: "It is with much regret that we have made the difficult decision to stop trading. A huge thank you to all of our customers for your continued support over the years, it really was appreciated."

A company spokesman said the decision to stop trading was the result of a "tough few years of trading through ccvid, combined with continued increases in fuel, packaging and feed".

The spokesman added: "Unfortunately the cost of running the fleet/business have forced... the business into liquidation."

Lainshaw is understood to have grown out of the operations run by Robert Howie & Sons, which dated back over 170 years, becoming one of Scotland's oldest-established and most successful rural-based businesses.

The group, which was founded as an animal feed supplier by sole-trader Robert Howie, grew to include a variety of activities ranging from farming in Ayrshire to quarrying in Fort William.

The poultry business was based at Lainshaw Farm, Stewarton. Day-old chicks were reared to maturity and then transferred to laying units in the area where in 2000, 135,000 hens produced about 800,000 eggs a week.

All the eggs were quality graded and packed for distribution within 24 hours of being laid to customers throughout central and south-west Scotland.

In 2001, two directors of Robert Howie prepared to give up the secrecy which the company had jealously guarded for more than 100 years following a £10m buy-out of the forestry, construction and quarrying operations of the Ayrshire conglomerate.

That deal initiated by Robin and Neil Howie saw the companies they acquired abandoning the unlimited liability status which the family-owned company had clung to for most of its history.

By then Howie & Sons' interests in the egg and animal feed business had been acquired by other family members.

The announcement that Lainshaw had ceased trading prompted a series of tributes posted on the firm's social media pages.

Stewarton-based Wm. Allan & Son Butchers said: "Genuinely upset to read this. We always received a fantastic service from you guys and a quality product. We just lifted the phone if we were running low and you would be there within the hour. It’s been an absolute pleasure.

"All the luck in the world to you all for the future. Best wishes from everyone at Wm Allan & Son butchers.

Such a sad day!"

William Chalmers wrote: "So sorry to hear this news. Another Stewarton institution bites the dust. Thanks for all the years you have been here and all the very best for the future."

Dawn Hart added: "So sorry to hear this news. It has been a pleasure having you as a supplier. We are really gutted. Hope you are all ok."

Lainshaw's website states that the company is award-winning and is renowned for its "fast and reliable" service.

It says: "Our company has been involved in the egg business for over 95 years. Throughout that time there have been many changes in both practices and bird welfare. None more so than the banning of ‘battery cage’ production in 2013. The latest system uses ‘colony’ production which gives the hens freedom of movement and is approved by animal welfare groups, happy hens are productive hens.

"We supply eggs to a wide and varied customer base including hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and even home bakers. We have a commitment to deliver the best product combined with a fast and reliable service. Our recognisable packaging and long standing quality has built us a loyal and regular customer base some of whom will not buy anything else.

"A passion for eggs combined with a desire to deliver the best quality product to our customers has been rewarded with awards, at the Scottish Egg Quality Awards, for the last 2 years running for both our colony and free range eggs."

The company has been approached for comment.

