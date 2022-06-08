Forecasts have warned of thunderstorms and lightning moving across the central belt.

The Met office has issued a yellow alert for heavy, slow-moving downpours, which are likely to hit Glasgow and Edinburgh today.

The thick band of rain is predicted to move across the country between 1pm and 8pm, and stretch as far south as Newcastle.

It brings the risk of lightning strikes affecting power lines, heavy spray on the roads and possible localised flooding.

As well as thunder, rain and lightning, the ere is also the chance the storms could bring hail, and people are being advised to take care on the roads.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closure.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”