Forecasts have warned of thunderstorms and lightning moving across the central belt.
The Met office has issued a yellow alert for heavy, slow-moving downpours, which are likely to hit Glasgow and Edinburgh today.
The thick band of rain is predicted to move across the country between 1pm and 8pm, and stretch as far south as Newcastle.
It brings the risk of lightning strikes affecting power lines, heavy spray on the roads and possible localised flooding.
As well as thunder, rain and lightning, the ere is also the chance the storms could bring hail, and people are being advised to take care on the roads.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closure.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here