More than 1,000 new cases of Covid were recorded in Scotland last week, according to the latest data. 

The seven day average number of infections for the week ending 5 June was 1,181 — a rise of more than a quarter on the previous seven days. 

Public Health Scotland (PHS) has now moved to reporting Covid infections to weekly figures, with data appearing mid-week. 

The most recent figures show that the number of new cases increased by 26.8 per cent during the week ending 5 June.

During that time an average of 61 people were admitted to hospital - 12 of them to intensive care. 

PHS is also no longer reporting deaths from Covid-19, with these figures now solely sourced from the Nationals Records for Scotland statistics showing mortalities where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate. 

According to the most recent figures, 20 deaths were recorded in the seven days to 30 May. 

As of 5th Junethere have been a total of 14,820 deaths registered in Scotland where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.   