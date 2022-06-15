A STREET has been cordoned off as police cars swooped on a supermarket forecourt in East Dunbartonshire after a crash.

Five police cars and an ambulance were present at the emergency outside the Co-op in Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie after reports of a woman being hit by a car.

An 85-year-old woman has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with injuries.

Police have been seen inspecting a blue Toyota car in the forecourt.

They have also been examining a nearby drain.

Police officers have been ushering people away from the area, while access to nearby Cedar Drive has been blocked off.

The alert came in mid morning and had been continuing as some pupils from the nearby Lenzie Academy were heading towards the supermarket.

One local said: "I was asked to keep well away from the area but then later was surprised that I was able to get into the Co-op to pick up some messages. It is puzzling to see all these emergency vehicles here."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Kirkintilloch Road, Lenzie at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 15 June, 2022 to a report of a woman being hit by a car.

“An 85-year-old woman was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary."